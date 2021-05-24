Romania to receive a new tranche of Pfizer vaccine - 698,490 doses

Romania receives a new vaccine tranche from Pfizer BioNTech on Monday, which consists of 698,490 doses.The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, informs the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).
Transport to storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land.
The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and sealed foil, states CNCAV.
Thus, the vaccination process continues both in the centres in Bucharest and in the country, the doses being distributed as follows:
* Bucharest National Storage Centre: 231,660 doses;
* Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 60,840 doses;
* Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 99,450 doses;
* Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 60,840 doses;
* Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 70,200 doses;
* Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 81,900 doses;
* Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 93,600 doses.
To date, Romania has received 7,214,669 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 5,847,392 have already been used to immunise the population.
The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates.
In Romania, the allocation of serum doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, weekly, the country receives the vaccine tranches necessary for the immunisation of the population, the same source also shows.