Romania, United Arab Emirates sign memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of energy

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu and his counterpart of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding in the energy area, which opens new ways of cooperation in this sector.

"Alongside Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and my colleagues, the Research, Innovation and Digitization Minister, Sebastian Burduja, as well as Education Minister Ligia Deca, today, I have participated in the working meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and leader of the Abu Dhabi Emirate. Romania's president conveyed that out countries have common priorities, including green energy and transition, as well as climate change. Furthermore, the companies in the United Arab Emirates have been invited to invest in Romania. On this occasion I signed together with His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, a memorandum of understanding in the energy area which opens new ways of cooperation for the production of renewable energy, natural gas, nuclear energy, energy efficiency and hydrogen," Virgil Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister also announced that Bogdan Badea, the CEO of Hidroelectrica, signed the document which stipulates the joint-venture partnership with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar - in view of developing, investing, building and exploiting renewable energy projects in Romania.

Moreover, Cosmin Ghita, the CEO of Nuclearelectrica, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation - ENEC - in the area of nuclear energy, through which the two companies will collaborate in the project of Units 3 and 4 of Cernavoda. AGERPRES