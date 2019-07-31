Romania-US, Romania within NATO bilateral cooperation addressed by Neculaescu, DiNanno

Secretary of State Dan Neculaescu on Tuesday met with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defence Policy, Emerging Threats and Outreach, Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Thomas DiNanno, informs a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday evening.

"Talks focused on the most efficient ways Romania and the USA cooperate at bilateral and NATO levels in order to respond to the security developments in the immediate proximity and the Black Sea region. Moreover, the sides had an exchange of assessments on issue of arms control and non-proliferation, including the developments regarding the INF and other correlated topics," the MAE release reads.During talks, the two dignitaries emphasised the importance of strengthening the allied defence posture on the entire NATO eastern flank, in conformity with the Alliance's decisions. According to the MAE, this time too, the two states' similar stance regarding the security dimension was higlighted.