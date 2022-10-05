Romania uses up 67pct of its 2014-2020 European funds

Romania has used up 67% of its European funds for the years 2014-2020, but the funds can still be absorbed until December 2023, Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday.

"So far, the absorption level for the 2014-2020 allocation period - you know that Romania still has until December 2023 to absorb all the money - we already have a 67% absorption rate, there are 24 billion euros that Romania has absorbed, including 4 billion this year. Project calls for another 750 million euros are already launched, with another 290 million euros - the value of the other calls - to be publicly announced as soon as possible. As such, the pace is sustained," he told a news conference held at the Government House, told Agerpres.

He said that the problems generated by rising labour and materials costs slowed down the pace at which certain projects were implemented, but that the government stepped in.

At the same time, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said that drawing money under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) must be sped up for what has already been achieved.

"There are a number of things for which funds can be requested. I had discussions last week with Minister Bolos and the other ministers to make the fund applications, so that the money available to Romania can be used," he said.