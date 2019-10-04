Romania-Vietnam Business Forum organised on Friday at headquarters of Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, in partnership with the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam organise on On Friday the Romania-Vietnam Business Forum.

Participating in the event are Stefan-Radu Oprea - Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, Tran Tuan Anh - Minister of Industry and Commerce of Vietnam and Mihai Daraban - head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR).According to the organsiers, the forum offers participants the occasion to get information about the trade and investment opportunities in Vietnam and discuss with important Vietnamese companies in fields such as: food industry (fish and sea fruits, coffee, teas, dried fruits), agriculture, plastics, mechanic equipment, handling and lifting equipment, furniture and decorations, renewable energy, banking and human resources.The Romania-Vietnam Forum takes places on the sidelines of the 16th session of the Romania-Vietnam Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.