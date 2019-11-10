Romania wins five medals at the Balkan Cross Country Championships

Romania won five medals, one gold, two silver and two bronze, on Saturday at the 63rd edition of the Balkan Cross Country Championships in Berane, Montenegro, according to the website of the Romanian Athletics Federation.

The only gold medal went to the junior women's team, made up of Madalina Sarbu, Angela Olenici, Helen Pacurariu Nagy, and Georgiana Simion.

The silver medals went to the senior women's team, made up of Adelina Baltoi, Julia Augsburger, Ibolya Torok, and Ana Rodean, and the men's U-23 team, composed of Laviniu Chis, Adrian Garcea, Marius Turcu, and Mihai Cochior.

The bronze medals were awarded to junior Madalina Sarbu, in the individual race, and the women's U-23 team made up of Claudia Prisecaru, Cristina Balan, Oana Ivancescu, and Anita Zaro.

The junior men's team (Mihai Dumitru, Raul Dan, Lucian Stefu, Mihai Poponea) finished 5th, as did the men's senior team (Ionut Dumitru, Laszlo Kanizsay, Gheorghe Nicolae, and Robert Sevciuc).

Romania lined up 24 athletes for the Balkan Cross Country Championships.

