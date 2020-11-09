Romania wins four medals at World Sambo Championships in Novi Sad

Romania won four medals - one gold, one silver and two bronze medals - in the senior series of the World Sambo Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, according to AGERPRES.

Volha Maleika, born in Minsk and who received Romanian citizenship two months ago, became Romania's first senior world champion in the history of sambo, according to the CS Dinamo Facebook page.

Maleika won gold in the women's 68 kg after beating Nastassia Skvartsova (Belarus) in the final. The bronze medals went to Kateryna Moskalova (Ukraine) and Anastasiia Filippovich (Russia).

The silver medal was won by Daniela Poroineanu in the women's 56 kg category, after losing in the final to Russian Anastasia Valova. The bronze medals went to Ukraine's Kristina Bondar and France's Samantha Le Cocguen.

Lavinia Florentina Ionescu took the bronze in the women's 80 kg, together with the Russian Zhanara Kusanova, as the gold went to Bulgarian Mariya Oriashkova, and the silver to the Belarusian Sviatlana Tsimashenka.

Daniel Natea won the bronze in the men's +100 kg category, tied with Serb Vladimir Gajic. The gold medal went to Russian Artem Osipenko, and the silver medal went to the Belarusian Dmitri Khakhlou Dzmitry.

In the youth and junior series, Romania finished with four medals, one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Lavinia Florentina Ionescu took the gold in the women's youth +75 kg category after defeating Ivana Gordic of Serbia in the final.

Ionescu also took the silver in the women's junior 80 kg category. In the men's junior 62-kg, Romanian Ioan Alexandru Jenariu won bronze, while another bronze medal went to the Romanian women's youth team.