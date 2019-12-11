 
     
Romania wins nine more medals at EWF Under-15 & Youth Weightlifting Championships in Israel

Romania won nine more medals on Tuesday at the European Weightlifting Federation Under-15 &Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat, Israel, namely five gold, one silver and three bronze medals. 

In the women's 49 kg category, Mihaela Valentina Cambei won three gold medals for a 77 kg snatch, a 94 kg clean and jerk and 171 kg in total. 

In the 55 kg category, Andreea Cotruta won a silver medal for a 82 kg snatch, the gold medal for a 108 kg clean and jerk and 194 kg in total. 

Mihaela Buse won three bronze medals, in the 71 kg category, U15, for a 75 kg snatch, a 97 kg clean and jerk and a 172 kg in total. 

In the same category, Petronela Budai ranked 4th for a 74 kg snatch, finished 4th for a 97 kg clean and jerk and 170 kg in total. 

Romania's medal tally after four days is 35 medals - 19 gold, 5 silver and 11 bronze. In the U-15 class, Romania's delegation has 11-3-8 medals, while in the youth class it has 8-2-3. 

Romania has lined up 28 weightlifters for the Under-15 &Youth Weightlifting Championships in Eilat.

