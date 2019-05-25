romania2019.eu/Petre Daea: Romania is first in honey production in the EU and second in number of bee colonies

Romania is second in the European Union, after Spain, regarding the number of bee colonies and first in the production of honey, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea stated, on Saturday, during the conference titled "Apiculture in Europe and the World".

"In the past years the beekeeping sector in Romania has known a significant development due to the financial support programs of the EU or national budgets so that, presently, we are second in the European Union, after Spain, regarding the number of bee colonies and first in the production of honey. Through accessing these programs, the beekeepers were able to acquire biological material with certified value, boxes and modern beekeeping tools for the development of this activity in view of obtaining competitive products, both on the internal market, as well as for export", Petre Daea said.He mentioned that bees provide an essential service for modern agriculture and are responsible for the pollination of three quarters of the main food crops.The Minister of Agriculture mentioned that Romania grants particular attention to the beekeeping sector from the point of view of agriculture, plant protection and sustainable agriculture, because bees have a big impact on the ecological balance. Furthermore, ensuring the integrated functioning of all sectors of agriculture is a point of focus, together with supporting programs for research, innovation and support of the beekeeping sector.Petre Daea participated, on Saturday, in the conference "Apiculture in Europe and the World", event organized by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.The event, organized on the occasion of the World Bee Day, proposes to emphasize the importance of pollinators for humanity and the entire ecosystem, on the necessity to develop the beekeeping sector in the context of climate change, as well as their crucial role in increasing the yield of crops.