Romanian Academy: Responsible scientific analysis regarding consequences of 5G technology use on public health necessary

The Romanian Academy manifests its preoccupation towards the consequences that the use of 5G technology could have on public health and believes that the topic is of maximum interest in the context in which Romania analyzes the approval of the strategy to implement the 5G network at the national level.

"We draw attention that the exposure of the population to high-power radiofrequency radiation in Europe and, implicitly, in our country is already a topic of debate in the scientific world at the global level. Thus, scientists warn that the future 5G stations will generate electromagnetic fields 100 times stronger than those of the generations already in use, developing practically an artificial ocean of millimetric high frequency radiation (30-300 GHz), with high risk potential, on the medium term, on life," the Academy mentions, in a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

According to the forum the World Health Organization, the International Agency for Reseach on Cancer and other international medical authorities have classified the electromagnetic field produced by radiofrequencies as possibly carcinogenic for human.

"Concretely, millimetric radiation is absorbed at the level of the skin, to a depth of around 1-2 mm, as well as at the level of the superficial blanket of the cornea, and the local effects can be spread by molecular mechanisms to the rest of the body. Next to the risk of cancer, literature signals, among others, effects such as cellular stress, damage to genetic mechanisms, memory deficits and issues of the learning process, neurological disorders," the quoted source shows.

The Romanian Academy believes that, "before putting in place the 5G system, a responsible scientific analysis is absolutely necessary, to target both the evaluation of risks on the health of humans, as well as establishing total maximum exposure standards."

"In this context, we bring back to attention Resolution 1815/2011 of the Council of Europe, which mentions that: 'all reasonable measures will be taken to reduce exposure to electromagnetic fields, especially to the radiofrequencies of mobile phones, in particular for children and youths who seem to be exposed to risk of head tumors' and requests the maintaining at the 'lowest achievable level' (ALARA principle) in what regards exposure time, distance and screening. We warn that the implementation of 5G technology, without a concrete evaluation of the risks and vulnerabilities, may have grave consequences on the health of the population and may generate sensibly higher damages than advantages," the release also shows.