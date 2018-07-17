Romanian Ambassador in Washington, House Intelligence Committee chairman discuss anti-missile defence benefits

At a meeting on Monday with Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Devin Nunes, Romania's Ambassador to the U.S. George Cristian Maior underscored the defensive benefits of the US anti-missile shield and its strategic importance to Romania, the US and the other NATO member states, informs Agerpres.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Embassy on Tuesday, the major benefits of the anti-missile defence for the NATO allies' security were discussed amidst recent criticisms by Russia against the anti-missile defence system.

At the same time, the two officials highlighted the excellent level of the Strategic Partnership between the Romania and the U.S., with emphasis on the political and military dimension and the outstanding cooperation among intelligence services. They reviewed the results of the NATO summit as well as Black Sea security, anti-missile defence, Romania's regional role, the prospects for the energy security in the region.