Romanian authorities work closely with European Commission to draw up National Recovery and Resilience Plan

The European Commission is working on the technical level with the Romanian authorities to analyze the feasibility of the reforms and investments proposed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), from the perspective of the Requirements of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (FRR), under the draft Regulation and the positions stated by the Commission, informs a press release of the Ministry of European Funds (MFE), sent on Tuesday evening to AGERPRES.

"The European Commission is working in permanent official partnership with the Romanian authorities in the setting up of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in order to meet the requirements of the European Regulations," transmits the MFE, as a result of some information bandied about in the public space by Romanian politicians in the process of negotiating political positions.

The regulations underlying the drawing up of the PNRR strategic document have been changed from the original proposal known to the public, with amendments made by the Council and the European Parliament imposing new conditions that Member States must take into account. In this context, the European Commission supports the steps of the states that are already in advanced stages of construction of the proposal that is the basis of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, among which there is also Romania, says MFE.

"The permanent collaboration with the European Commission and the video dialogues we carry out according to the agreed calendar represent a natural constructive process, in no way 'criticism' as some Romanian politicians may call in a populist manner, whose mandate in Brussels is to support Romania's development. Obviously, the common goal - not only of Romania, but of the whole European Community - is not to criticize the Recovery and Resilience Plans proposed by the Member States, but to approve them as soon as possible in their best form, so that the measures can produce the intended effects," explains the Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos the backstage of the negotiations that Romania is carrying with the European Commission.

According to the MFE, press articles that try to induce divergent views expressed in personal names without an institutional assumption have been also reported in other Member States, especially in Italy, without in fact representing the official position of European Commission. In this context and for the correct information of the public opinion, the Ministry of European Funds specifies that so far only two EU member states have sent a complete detailed form of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.