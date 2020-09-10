Romanian Border Police: Entry denied into country for 250 foreign citizens, in past 24 hrs

The General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Thursday that, in the past 24 hours, entry to Romania was denied for 250 foreign citizens, who did not fulfill conditions provided by law, and at the same time denied the exit of 10 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, approximately 77,900 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 30,600 vehicles (of which 14,100 tractor-trailers) conducted control formalities through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours.

Entering the country were approximately 37,900 persons, with 15,300 vehicles, while exiting were 40,000 persons with 15,300 vehicles.

The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 25,800 persons and 14,400 vehicles (6,900 tractor-trailers), of which approximately 11,500 persons and 6,900 vehicles were crossing towards Romania.

In what regards specific activities, in competence areas - border crossing points and the "green border" - border policemen observed, in the past 24 hours, 52 illegal activities (35 felonies and 17 contraventions) committed by Romanian, as well as foreign citizens.

Independently or in collaboration with other institutions, the border police discovered undeclared goods (which were to be entered illegally to the country), which exceeded the maximum customs ceiling or suspected of being counterfeit, the total value of which stands at over 72,500 RON (approximately 15,000 euro).

The value of fines issued stands at around 8,600 RON (approximately 1800 euro).