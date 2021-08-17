Romanian Cities Association supports new investment programme complementary to objectives not getting European funds

The Association of Romanian Cities (AOR) supports a new national investment programme, complementary to the objectives that cannot be achieved through European funds or through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"We must recognize that many projects with a positive impact on local communities have been funded through PNDL 1 and 2, and if there have been projects that have had technical or opportunity problems, these shortcomings must be identified and necessary corrections need to be made. Investment needs in cities and towns are huge, and the opportunities offered by European funds through PNRR or POR do not cover all these financing needs," AOR shows in a post on Facebook.

According to the Association, the new programme will need to have "more clearly defined" eligibility criteria, which will remove the problems identified in previous programmes and will "substantially" contribute to improving the quality of life.

The Association also added that it has made an inventory of the real needs of local small-urban communities.

"In short, the area of investment categories proposed by the current form of the normative act should be widened with the following: health infrastructure (especially hospitals and outpatient clinics in towns), educational infrastructure for public or pre-school education, and public roads inside the localities with afferent sidewalks," said AOR.

At the same time, the president of the Association, Adrian Teban, sent to the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, the AOR's point of view on supporting the achievement of a new national investment programme "that will bring a major positive impact in the development" of the small urban environment, Agerpres informs.