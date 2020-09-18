Romanian ship commander Bogdan Rusu will be proposed for the "Bravery at Sea", conferred by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), after on September 13 he saved the lives of four navigators during a tropical storm, from on board a sailboat, in the Gulf of Mexico, said, for AGERPRES, the director of CERONAV, Ovidiu Cupsa.

According to the quoted source, the event took place 68 miles west of Clearwater, off the coast of the United States of America, in the Gulf of Mexico, on September 13, around 11:00 (local time), during tropical storm Sally.

"The lives of four navigators, that were the crew of the sailboat Yes Dear, were in danger after their boat took on water, while the US Coast Guard had abandoned the rescue operation conducted with a HH-60 'Jayhawk', due to the unfavorable weather. In this context, the container ship 'COSCO Malaysia', registered in Hong Kong, with a DWT of 102,834, with a length of 334 meters and a width of 42.8 meters, having on board 8,500 TEU, with young commander Bogdan Rusu at the helm, respecting the code of honor of seamen has launched a successful rescue operation of their brothers in danger of death, disembarking them safely later in Tampa Bay Harbor," said, for AGERPRES, the CERONAV director.

Remarking the courage and mariner spirit that the Romanian commander proved, the US Coast Guard sent a message of appreciation to 38-year-old commander Bogdan Rusu, for the courage and effort submitted during the operation remarking that saving a life at sea is a challenge, but saving four lives during a tropical storm is an extraordinary thing.

"Exactly on the basis of these appreciations and considerations, I have decided that both I, as ambassador to the IMO, as well as the Romanian Government, through the Transport Ministry, will formulate the proposal to the International Maritime Organization, to grant the annual award 'Bravery at Sea', to naval commander Bogdan Rusu, who took on the risk to face the sea, in order to save his brothers," Ovidiu Cupsa cocluded.