Romanian companies in IT, encouraged to invest on US market

The Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Ministry (MMACA) will organize in June an economic mission in IT in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit, the Secretary of State Paula Pirvanescu announced at an event organized on Tuesday at the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), according to a press release of the MMACA sent to AGERPRES.

"We want to capitalize on Romania's presence at SelectUSA this year too, and IT&C is one of the most competitive areas of the Romanian economy, and also highly in demand by business environment," the MMACA official told the participants in the meeting.

According to the source, the SelectUSA Investment Summit will be held from June 10 to 12, 2019, in Washington DC, and it is the most important annual investment event in the US. The presence of Romania's delegation at SelectUSA was also discussed by Secretary of State Paula Pirvanescu during a meeting with Blake Murray, International Trade Specialist in the US Department of Commerce.

The initiative represents "a follow-up of the Romanian participation" at the 2018 edition of the event, when the delegation of Romanian business people was the largest in Europe and the fifth largest in the world in size.

"This mission will give participants the opportunity to explore foreign markets, to start successful partnerships with American companies and to facilitate the entry of Romanian products into new markets," the secretary of state in MMACA underlined at the event organized by CCIR in partnership with the Commercial Service of the US Embassy in Bucharest and Amcham Romania.

AGERPRES .