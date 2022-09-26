Romanian culture, civilization, mandatory subject matter for students in Targu Mures University's Hamburg branch

The rector of the "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology in Targu Mures, university professor Leonard Azamfirei, PhD, on Monday announced, on the occasion of the opening of the academic year 2022/2023 for the Hamburg branch (UMCH) of the Targu Mures-based University, which has 538 students now, that Romanian Culture and Civilization will be a compulsory subject matter in the branch, told Agerpres.

"The academic year 2022/2023 kicks off for the Hamburg extension (UMCH) of the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology "George Emil Palade" as well. The official opening took place on Saturday, September 24. In the Hamburg campus established by UMFST 4 years ago, 538 students are studying medicine, in English (...). And one of the mandatory subject matters that these students are studying, besides the specialty ones, is "Romanian culture and civilization." Because Romania must be known for what it has beautiful and valuable. This is the way in which UMFST understands to promote multiculturalism and also our national values," stated Leonard Azamfirei on Facebook.

Among the 538 students who study at the Hamburg extension of UMFST Targu Mures, 192 students start this year. Having already reached the fourth year, the students from the first promotion (2018) start clinical education in the 15 hospitals the university has a collaboration contract with.

The rector specified that the Hamburg extension of the "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology has a teaching staff made up of young and high-performing professors from Targu Mures, alongside doctors from Germany, the university's clinical education associates, who " transform step by step the dream of young people from 17 countries to become doctors, into reality."