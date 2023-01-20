Romanian defence delegation participating in Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

A delegation of the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) led by Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will participate today in the first meeting this year of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, informează Agerpres.

The official schedule includes discussions in a multilateral format involving leaders of 50 countries and organisations about the latest developments in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the prospects for continuing international support for Ukraine.

According to MApN, the participation of the ministry's delegation in the 8th meeting of the UDCG is new proof of Romania's firm commitment to supporting Ukraine.

"Our country has strongly condemned the unprovoked and illegal aggression of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian people, especially the brutal and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure, with the most recent being the tragic event of January 15, 2023 that killed a large number of civilians," says MApN.