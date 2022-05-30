The 6th edition of the Romanian Embroidered Blouse "IE" Festival in Nicosia took place on Sunday, with a 200-strong audience, representatives of the Romanian community in Cyprus, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Nicosia, local authorities and university and business milieus, informs a press release of the Romanian Embassy to the Republic of Cyprus, Agerpres reports.

The event was opened by the head of the Romanian alliance in Cyprus, Christina Christodoulou-Todea, and by Deputy Head of Mission in Cyprus Lavinia Ochea.The program included an extraordinary concert by Romanian artists Catalin Opritoiu, principal flutist of the George Enescu Philharmonic and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, Daniela Ghita on pan flute, with Lavinia Sateanu on violin, but also a concert of Romanian folk and traditional songs by children studying at the Romanian School in Limassol, under the baton of teacher Mirela Ionel.



An exhibition of Romanian and Romanian folk costumes and embroidered blouses, as well as icons painted on glass and various traditional products masterfully crafted by members of the Romanian alliance in Cyprus, also took place during the Festival.





Diplomas for special merits were awarded to children from the Romanian School, but also to members of the "quilting bee" group under the leadership of Mrs. Diana Petrescu, who create handicrafts, either embroidered, crocheted or painted, thus promoting Romanian national patterns and traditions.



The event was organized by the Romanian Alliance in Cyprus with the support of the Romanian Embassy to the Republic of Cyprus and the Strovolos-Nicosia City Hall.