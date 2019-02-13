Romanian EU Presidency will further work on advancing fair taxation

The need to combat tax evasion and ensure fair tax systems in EU member states, the importance of the tax policy's social dimension and the solid contribution the European Parliament will continue to make to this area were the highlights in the presentation given on Wednesday by Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, in his capacity as representative of the Presidency of the EU Council, on the second day of the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Romanian official presented the position of the Council of the EU in the debate titled "A Fair Taxation for a Fair Society" and emphasized in this context the need for an honest debate on tax matters.

"Some may say that the EU could do more in the field of taxation, but I would like to remind you of the progress made in recent years in this field and I assure you that the Romanian Presidency will continue to work thereon," the Minister Delegate for European Affairs pointed out.

On the same day Ciamba had an intervention on behalf of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Commission Vice-President Federica Mogherini, in a debate on the future of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

The Romanian official pointed out the support of the EU and the member states for the Treaty, which remains a touchstone as regards nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, and highlighted the major contribution of the INF Treaty to international peace, security and stability over the past thirty for years, expressing hope that it can still be rescued, and called on all parties to engage into dialogue, as arms control is crucial to collective security.

Answering questions by members of the European Parliament, the Minister Delegate highlighted EU action to support and implement the INF Treaty, including the EU Declaration of October 18, 2018 in the UN General Assembly First Committee, calling on the Russian Federation to take steps to comply with the Treaty INF in a substantial and transparent manner. He also reiterated the defensive character of the anti-missile system in Romania and Poland and the complete transparency in the installation of its components, also expressing concern over the threat increase and the accumulation of weapons at the external border of the Union.

Minister George Ciamba also signed several legislative acts, in his capacity as representative of the Council of the EU.

The Romanian dignitary also participated as representative of the Presidency of the Council of the EU in two political meetings on two non-legislative institutional files on which debates will continue in the coming period. With regard to the Interinstitutional Agreement on the Transparency Register, the three institutions agreed on a public statement expressing the commitment to continue negotiations in order to reach an agreement.

AGERPRES .