Former anti-graft head Kovesi says subpoenaed by magistrates' Crime Investigation Section, attempt to defame her

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Laura Codruța Kovesi

Former head of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi announced on Wednesday night that she has received a subpoena from the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section as a suspect, adding she is innocent and will go on with the procedure to take the helm of the European Prosecution.

"I have been under a denigration campaign lately, which probably stems from some peoples' desperation because I filled the first spot in the procedure to becoming European Chief Prosecutor. I can tell you that tonight [Wednesday, ed. n.] after 20:00hrs a police officer came to my house and subpoenaed me on behalf of the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section, as a suspect for the crime of abuse of office, bribe taking and false testimony. It is very interesting that this subpoena comes exactly ahead of my going to the European Parliament for the job hearing," Kovesi told private radio broadcaster Europa FM.

Kovesi added that she won't give up her candidacy for the EU Chief-Prosecutor position and that she will go to Brussels for the European Parliament hearings.

AGERPRES .

