Romanian Farmers Association asks authorities to legislate pedological drought as force majeure

The Romanian Farmers Association (AFR) draws attention to the serious situation in agriculture and calls on the authorities to legislate pedological drought as a case of force majeure, and also the possibility of postponing interest rates so that farmers can avoid bankruptcy.

"This phenomenon is exacerbated and more and more farmers are unable to comply with the quantities of cereals contracted, risking payment inability. Also, in the context in which legislation in the sense of declaring drought as a state of calamity and assimilate it with a case of force majeure doesn't come sooner, we want to warn that the future of the Romanian agriculture is in danger. The authorities must take responsibility immediately and launch all the necessary procedures so that the drought will be assimilated to a case of force majeure, the Association said in a press release to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The AFR also calls for the possibility of postponing interest rates, so that farmers can avoid bankruptcy, given that the areas affected by the pedological drought are "likely to foreshadow an economic disaster."

"The number of farmers, but also the affected areas are likely to foreshadow an economic disaster, which can ultimately endanger Romania's food independence. In order to defend itself by invoking the case of force majeure, we will find ourselves in the situation in which the agricultural exploitations will become the property of the big corporations, up to 30 per cent or even 100 per cent," reads the press release.

AGERPRES .