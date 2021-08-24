Romanian firefighters in Greece acting to limit spread of flames in Vilia area

Romanian military firefighters on mission in Greece acted on Monday to limit the spread of flames in the Vilia area, as well as to maintain a line of protection between the fire front and the unaffected areas.

"Moreover, at the request of the Greek authorities, the Romanian fire brigades supplied the fire trucks of their Greek colleagues. In fact, all the missions were carried out in close contact and good cooperation with the Greek firefighters," informs a press release of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The mission in the area was ensured throughout the night."The crews of the Romanian military firefighters constantly monitored and ensured the protection of the Ekklisia Profitis Ilias Monastery. Thus, 11 military, with a fire truck, a tanker, an all-terrain vehicle and a UTV (off-road vehicle), remained until the morning and made sure that the objective was safe," the cited source shows.The military firefighters at the base are to receive new intervention missions from the Greek liaison officer, taking into account that the area in which the brigade operates is classified as having a "high" fire risk level.