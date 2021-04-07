Romanian gov't approves Investment Ministry mandate for resilience, recovery talks with EC

The Romanian government has approved a memorandum awarding a mandate to the Ministry of European Investment and Projects to negotiate Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) with the European Commission, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday.

"We had a very good discussion about PNRR; a memorandum mandating the Ministry of European Investment and Projects to negotiate the current form of PNRR was approved today, and of course the steps for moving forward were discussed. I asked the ministers to get directly involved in the negotiations, to help the minister of European investment and projects to make sure that the important projects for Romania will be included in the final form PNRR," Citu said on Wednesday at the end of a government sitting, agerpres.ro confirms.