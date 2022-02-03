Romanian Lottery considers introducing Casino remote gambling

The Romanian Lottery is doing a market research in order to diversify their product portfolio, as part of the company's development strategy, considering introducing Casino remote gambling (slot machine, roulette, poker, blackjack, bingo, keno, baccarat, etc).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, in this stage an international public announcement was launched on the Romanian Lottery's website, which was then sent to the most important international associations, such as The European Lotteries and other international specialty magazines.Casino remote gambling has registered a considerable growth on the Romanian market, especially in the last two years, in the context of restrictions imposed by the pandemic."This type of game is addressed to a certain segment of players that is not covered through the current product portfolio of the Romanian Lottery. Extending the portfolio also by introducing remote gambling represents an opportunity for growth and implicitly a revenues' maximizing. This is a new way which the Romanian Lottery identified in order to contribute to the main purpose of the State Lottery, that of supporting the financing of public national interest objectives," the press release highlights.According to the international announcement, gambling operators interested in collaborating with the Romanian Lottery for exploiting Casino remote gambling need to submit their collaboration proposals until February 18, 2022.