Romanian men's gymnastics squad to train with Dutch coach Gerard Speerstra

Six Romanian male gymnasts will participate in a two-week training camp coordinated by Dutch coach Gerard Speerstra at the Regio Zwolle Turnacademie - northeastern Netherlands, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced on Friday on Facebook.

Andrei Muntean, Razvan Marc, twin brothers Gabriel and Robert Burtanete, Emilian Neagu and Rafael Szabo will be accompanied on this stint by coaches Marius Berbecar and Remus Jivan, as well as by physiotherapist Razvan Spirescu.The ambitions of the former coach of Olympic and world champion Epke Zonderland are to land the Romanian team a spot among the top 13 at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Munich this August, the participation in the 2022 Liverpool World Championships, as well as securing a place at the World Championships in Antwerp (2023).Razvan Marc declares himself satisfied with the changes in the team: "We enjoy it very much, we learn a lot of new things. The future of the Romanian men's gymnastics may not be as rosy as we would like, but we are trying to progress as much as possible with Gerard.''The Romanian gymnasts have an open training session on Friday afternoon at Sportcentrum Victorium, where Zwolle residents can also attend.