Romanian military from Mali, visited by Force Commander of MINUSMA

The servicemen of the "Carpathian Pumas" Detachment, operating in Mali, were visited on Wednesday by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Force Commander, Lieutenant-General Dennis Gyllensporre, informed Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

"Force Commander of MINUSMA discussed with the members of the Romanian contingent about the missions they carried out and appreciated the contribution made by the helicopter detachment to the MINUSMA operations during the year, through the approximately 280 flight missions executed (of which 17 MEDEVAC)," states the Ministry of National Defense in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Also, according to the quoted source, General Gyllensporre saw "in action" the soldiers who were ensuring, at the time of the visit, the MEDEVAC and Rapid Reaction (QRF) tours.

"Commander Ciprian Marin, the detachment commander, and Lieutenant General Dennis Gyllensporre also discussed about the conclusions and lessons learned by the Romanian military in almost one year of mission - the challenges and pace of the missions, cooperation with other structures within MINUSMA, operational details which can help improve UN procedures in the field of air operations," reads the release.

Commander Marin thanked MINUSMA Commander Gyllensporre for the support given to the Romanian military throughout the mission in Mali, both for the first rotation and for the one that will end soon.

Lieutenant General Dennis Gyllensporre appreciated that the Romanian military really made a difference in this mission, because helicopters are its essential capability, and that they have successfully replaced the Canadian military.

Thank you for all that you have accomplished this year, for focusing on the mission and the large number of flight hours. You have truly demonstrated Romania's professionalism and commitment, Commander MINUSMA concluded, as quoted in the statement.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, this was the second time that Commander MINUSMA met with the command team of the Romanian contingent, after participating from October last year in the ceremony that marked the taking over of responsibilities and duties within the UN mission from the Canadian contingent.