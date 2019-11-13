Romanian Online Shops Association: Sales, to increase by 20pct on 2019 Black Friday

Online retailers in Romania estimate a 20 percent increase in sales during the Black Friday campaign, with a significant jump in orders from the rural area.

According to the Romanian Online Shops Association (ARMO), in addition to the traditional electronics and home appliances, this year the sales of furniture and decorations, toys and children's products, as well as the fashion segment will significantly increase.

"Black Friday is an event that attracts each time new customers who place their first order online. This year, we expect a significant increase in the number of those in the rural area, which could see as much as 30 percent of orders. In addition, over 70 percent of the orders from the rural area will come from mobile phones, considering the fact that the villages and communes of Romania are connected via mobile internet," stated Florinel Chis, ARMO executive director.

Launched in 2010, the Romanian Online Shops Association represents the online stores in Romania and supports the interests of its members. ARMO has elaborated the "Code of Good Practices of Online Stores" and a certification program for online stores in Romania, in accordance with this Code of Good Practices.

This year, the discount shopping event is set to take place officially on November 15, but many retailers have chosen to start "Black Friday" earlier and for a period of two to three days, up to one month.

The recently released PayU Romania estimates show that Romanians will make purchases on the occasion of 2019 Black Friday worth 1.2 billion lei, an increase of 20 percent compared to last year's edition, and out of this total, over 360 million lei represent online transactions, by 25 percent more from year to year.