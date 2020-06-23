Romanian Patriarchate spokesman on sexual orientation professing billboards: Assault of brazenly perched obscenity

Spokesman of the Romanian Patriarchate, Vasile Banescu, addressing on Tuesday the initiative of installing street billboards in Bucharest that show elderly people sending a public message about their sexual orientation, termed it as an "assault of the brazenly perched public obscenity" that "exposes the ideologues of galloping pansexualism in their entire ideational nudity."

"Promoting publicly, that is also in the sight of children walking at the side of decent grandparents, grotesque characters who proudly assert their bisexual orientation as if they were communicating something essential for our common good, is first of all an indication of the high triviality of the ideological conception that drives such actions (the en-vogue neo-Marxist progressivism). Making sexuality - which is a matter of intimacy par excellence - the subject of a street advertising campaign tells a lot about the direction the ideologues of the day invite us to look and move towards," Banescu said.

The Patriarchate spokesman argues that "in a major crisis of somewhat more important topics for the society of the 'post-truth' era, the strident public confession of one's non-heterosexual orientation gradually becomes a 'duty', the marginal becomes the center of public attention, the much needed intimacy becomes exhibition, moral clarity becomes de rigueur blindness."

"Last but not least, we should also remark the context that has recently taken shape in the Romanian space that is being perfidiously flooded with suspiciously pressing topics such as the 'compulsory sex education' from an early age or the mysterious 'gender ideology'. Topics that directly concern this country's children, youth and parents, but which are subtly pulled back from public debate. Raising questions about all this, asking for a rational justification beyond the sophisms they come wrapped in automatically turns you into a person with a 'medieval mentality', a 'bigot' or 'fascist'. Which is not exactly OK in the 'open society' of the much claimed total transparency," Vasile Banescu said.