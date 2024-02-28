Romanian processing industry managers expecting moderate increase in production volume over next 3 months

Romanian processing industry managers are expecting a moderate increase in production volume (short-term percentage balance + 6%) over the next three months, according to a February 2024 business survey published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As regards the number of employees, a relative stability is estimated in the processing industry, with the short-term percentage balance at -1%, and as far as industrial product prices are concerned, an increase is forecast (short-term percentage balance +18%).February 2024 estimates show that the construction activity will witness a moderate increase in production volume over the next three months (short-term percentage balance +9%).Managers are also estimating relative stability in the number of employees (short-term percentage balance -1%), and their construction prices are expected to increase (short-term percentage balance + 32%).In the retail trade, managers are estimating relative stability of economic activity (short-term percentage balance +5%). The volume of orders to suppliers of goods by businesses should witness moderate increase (short-term percentage balance +2%).The employers are forecasting for the next three months a moderate increase in the number of employees (short-term percentage balance + 15%) in the sector. In addition, managers of trading companies are estimating a sharp increase in retail prices (short-term percentage balance +40%).According to February 2024 estimates, the demand for services (turnover) should be relatively stable for the next three months (short-term percentage balance +4%). It is estimated a relative stability of the number of employees (short-term balance + 1%). According to managers' opinion, sales or billing prices of services will tend to moderate growth (short-term percentage balance + 14%).The short-term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS.The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version, as follows: up to ą5% relative stability; ą6% to ą15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; ą16% to ą40% increase or decrease, respectively; over ą40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively.