Romanian satellite designed and built by students to launch into orbit.

ROM-2 Romanian Orbital Mission, a Romanian PocketQube satellite satellite nicknamed Space Sparrow, designed and built by students of the Bucharest International Informatics High School (RomSpace team), will be launched into orbit on Tuesday, at 00.30hrs, EEST, told Agerpres.

ROM-2 is on board a Falcon 9 rocket which will take off, according to SpaceX's announcement, at 00.30hrs from the space base in Vandenberg, California.

Designed and built by students of the Bucharest International Informatics High School (the RomSpace team), tested in the laboratories of the Polytechnics of Madrid and integrated on the launcher by the British company Alba Orbital, ROM-2 is a 5x5x5cm cube which main mission is observing the Earth.

The main technical challenge at this moment is the resistance of the Li-Ion battery that powers the electrical installation, as the battery has to withstand cosmic cold until the satellite receives energy from the solar panels.

ROM-2 will transmit on the 436.235 MHz frequency, and its data will be received both by the antenna built by the students and by the network of ham radio operators from all over the world.

The RomSpace team that carried out the project consists of Filip Buscu, Alexandru Luchianov, Vladimir Necula, George Chirils, David Constantinescu, Rares Balasescu, Vlad Erceanu, Andra Palada, and Eliza Constantinescu.