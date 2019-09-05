Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan

A Romanian soldier was killed Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, while on a patrol mission, Defence Minister Gabriel Les told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, the death occurred as a result of an explosion generated by a car bomb.

Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) says in a press statement that the Romanian soldier was killed on Thursday, at around 11:40hrs, EEST, while on a mixed patrol mission near the Green Zone in Kabul.

The MApN leadership has voiced regret over the death of the Romanian soldier and is with the bereaved family, according to the statement.

