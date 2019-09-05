 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan

militari armata nato

A Romanian soldier was killed Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, while on a patrol mission, Defence Minister Gabriel Les told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, the death occurred as a result of an explosion generated by a car bomb.

Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) says in a press statement that the Romanian soldier was killed on Thursday, at around 11:40hrs, EEST, while on a mixed patrol mission near the Green Zone in Kabul.

The MApN leadership has voiced regret over the death of the Romanian soldier and is with the bereaved family, according to the statement.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.