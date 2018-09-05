Romanian, Spanish Prime Ministers discuss economic exchanges, Schengen

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Spain, met on Thursday with President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez; the two officials discussed economic exchanges, road and rail infrastructure cooperation and Romania's bid to join the Schengen, the government said in a release.

The two Prime Ministers hailed the two states' excellent cooperation, which follows an upward trend both in terms of economic exchanges, which stand at around 4 billion euro, and of the amount of Spanish investments in Romania. The evolution of bilateral trade confirms a growing economic relationship, the government says.The Romanian PM also underscored that Romania has a stable and attractive economic environment, expressing appreciation for the Spanish companies' investments in Romania, especially in the field of renewable energies, building and real estate. Viorica Dancila also encouraged the participation of Spanish companies in the tenders organized by the Romanian authorities for projects funded under the ongoing operational programs, as well as the participation in public-private partnership investment projects or in the program for the privatization of Romanian state-owned companies."The talks confirmed the interest of both states in further developing a privileged relationship between the two countries. To this effect, the two officials agreed to continue efforts towards the organization of the first joint government meeting, including by identifying new opportunities for sector cooperation," the release said.According to the government, the sides also agreed on beefing up cooperation among central authorities as well as at the level of local governments, through twinning agreements and direct contacts included, so that the Romanian authorities should benefit from the solid Spanish expertise in modernizing the public administration. Two documents were signed on the occasion: a memorandum of understanding between Romania and Spain's Defense Ministries on defense cooperation, and a memorandum of understanding between the National Institutes of Administration of the two countries.Prospects for expanding cooperation on road and rail infrastructure were also approached, while considering the projects that are being carried out with Spanish partners and the relevant expertise of the Spanish side. The sides agreed on the establishment of a technical working group liaising the responsible authorities and tasked with facilitating access to Spain's relevant expertise, the release also states.The Romanian Prime Minister thanked for the constructive attitude of the Spanish authorities and society towards the Romanian community in Spain, the second largest Romanian community abroad.Viorica Dancila also tackled the subject of the grant of dual citizenship to the Romanians who reside in Spain, as well as aspects related to the expanded recognition of the status of the Romanian Orthodox Church."The interest of both sides was also emphasized in maintaining a permanent bilateral dialogue, in the light of Romania's taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019," the cited document reads.Premier Dancila also pointed out that a good coordination of preparations for the May 2019 Sibiu Summit should provide the opportunity to assess the proposals, ideas and expectations of the EU member states and citizens regarding the future of the Union, including in the perspective of the next European electoral exercise.At the same time, the Romanian PM expressed interest in Spain's proven experience with the absorption of European funds for infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and society overall. Appreciation was also voiced for cooperation in the field of internal affairs."The head of the Bucharest Executive reiterated that joining the Schengen Area stays a major political priority for Romania, and thanked for Spain's constant support in this file. Common challenges were also approached from the perspective of the two countries' position in the EU's eastern and southern neighborhood respectively, and of the convergent interests for a democratic, safe, prosperous and predictable neighborhood," the release concludes. The Romanian Prime Minister also shared Spain's concerns about the recent developments in illegal migration.