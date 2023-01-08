Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for main draw at Adelaide International 2 (WTA)

The Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea managed to reach the main singles draw of the Adelaide International 2 (WTA 500) 780,637 USD tournament, after defeating, on Sunday, the Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 6-2 4-6 7-5, in the last round of the qualifications.

Sorana Cirstea (32 years old, 45 WTA) won after more than two hours of play (2 h 09 min). Cirstea had 4 aces and committed 2 double faults, while Kanepi (37 years old, 32 WTA) finished with 2 aces and 6 double faults. In the decider, the Romanian was led 5-3, but won the last four games of the set.

The score of the direct matches between the two is now equal, 4-4.

Cirstea secured a 7,500 USD chaque and 14 WTA points.AGERPRES