Romanian tenor Stefan von Korch on 27-city Chinese tour, alongside Spanish Orchestra Reino de Aragon

Young tenor Stefan von Korch, who has become a familiar presence at the National Opera House in Bucharest, Cluj or Iasi, will participate alongside the Spanish Symphonic Orchestra Reino de Aragon in a tour that will see them perform in 27 Chinese cities, a release informs.

Von Korch will be the only Romanian soloist in the tour that will bring together over 60 musicians under the baton of renowned conductor Ricardo Casero.

China Tour 2023 will take place from July 18 to September 4 and will cross China from south to north, having as venues landmark halls listed in the world cultural and architectural heritage such as: Chongqing Grand Theatre, Zhuhai Opera House, Nanjing Poly Grand Theatre, Shengyang Grand Theatre, Shanxi Poly Grand Theatre.

"Music is a universal language that unites and connects beyond any cultural, linguistic or geographical barriers. I feel honored to be one of the European messengers of the lyrical repertoire on Asian land. I am grateful for the opportunity to sing under the direction of conductor Ricardo Casero, a worldwide recognized personality. And I'm glad to be together with the Reino De Aragon Orchestra, highly appreciated in Spain and in the world, in this endeavor," Stefan von Korch said as cited in the release.

Three acclaimed soloists from the Spanish opera and operetta world will also take part in the China tour: sopranos Federica di Trapani and Marta Heras, and tenor David Esteban.

Stefan von Korch is currently the reference voice for Carmina Burana's tenor part, but also one of the few tenors who can provide a technically and artistically flawless rendition of the demanding role of Arturo Talbot in Bellini's I Puritani/The Puritans, a score in the highest male vocal range. AGERPRES