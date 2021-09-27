Romanian tractor producer IRUM Reghin launches new generation forestry vehicle

The Romanian tractor producer IRUM Reghin is announcing the launch of a new generation of forestry vehicle - TAF 690, informs the Association of Foresters of Romania (ASFOR), in a press release sent, on Monday, to AGERPRES.

The new TAF 690, which will be officially presented on October 1, on the occasion of Forester Day, is a vehicle with a series of important improvements on major components, both from an ergonomic, as well as from a performance point of view.

"After a series of massive investments in technology, IRUM, through its iFOR development and research center, has reached the moment where it launches a new version of the most prized vehicle in the Romanian forestry domain - TAF 690 (...) The vehicle is designed to satisfy the demands of the current market: It has greater power, but consumption is lower, and maintenance costs are lower. The building of the new forestry vehicle implied a series of partnerships with some of the largest players at the global level in the realm of sub-ensemble design. This ambitious project involved the work of over 30 engineers from IRUM, who repurposed and tested all the new components of the vehicle," the release shows, Agerpres.ro informs.

IRUM Reghin is a private company with completely Romanian capital, active on the market for nearly 70 years.

Presently, IRUM is an integrated plant with over 500 employees and a technological flow that covers all the phases of the Romanian tractors' and forestry vehicles' production. The plant's platform is host to the casting and manufacturing processes for parts, metallic coverings and thermal treatment processes, all the way up to final assembly.