The Blue Dots associations operating on the Romanian-Ukrainian border are making plans to meet the needs of people who will seek shelter during the winter from the war started by Russia and are looking for specialists and bare necessities.

You Hub Association Chairman Andreeas Novacovici tells AGERPRES that he expects a new wave of refugees after the referendums on the annexation of some Ukrainian territories to Russia.

He shows that all the Blue Dots in Romania, support centres for refugee children and their families, have begun to prepare intervention plans in crisis situations that could be amplified after the referendums on the annexation to Russia of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the occupied Ukrainian territories of Kherson and Zaporozhe.

"The numbers will increase at all customs. All the Blue Dots colleagues in the country have been warned, they have been asked to prepare plans for the winter and to increase their staff and the number of agents physically present, because this summer the activity spread around and there are fewer and fewer people who work daily at the customs offices," says Novacovici.

In the first seven months after the start of the war in Ukraine, the Blue Dot organisation of Isaccea, Tulcea County, provided services to more than 210,000 people, told Agerpres.