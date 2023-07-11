Romanian undergraduate, master's, doctoral students invited to apply for Elie Wiesel Study Tour 2023

The American Councils for International Education is inviting Romanian undergraduate, master's and doctoral students, aged 20 to 27, to apply for a place on the the Elie Wiesel Study Tour 2023 programme, which takes place August 27 - September 9, the US Embassy in Bucharest reported on Tuesday.

Online registration n is open throughout July 23, by filling out the form available on forms.office.com/r/VVwVn9MtM6. Organisers will select 15 participants.

The Elie Wiesel Study Tour thematic programme, now in its sixth edition, is financed by the US Embassy in Romania, the Dutch Embassy in Romania, the Polish Institute in Bucharest, the German Embassy in Romania and the Israeli Embassy in Romania, aiming to offer students interested in human rights and the history of the Holocaust the opportunity to understand more about these subjects and deepen their knowledge.

The 15 scholarships offered cover the costs of half-board accommodation, visits to representative organisations for the subject covered, as well as promotional materials.

This year's edition will include visits to the Elie Wiesel Memorial House, the Jewish Quarter of Budapest, the Shoes along the Danube Promenade Memorial, the Dachau Concentration Camp, the Theresienstadt Concentration Camp, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum Complex, the Kazimierz Jewish Quarter in Krakow and Schindler's Factory. The participants will take part in various team building activities, debates, workshops and information sessions of relevance to the theme of the programme.

During the study visit, the participants will be accompanied by a specialist teacher who will provide them with all the information about the places visited, lead thematic debates and challenge them to think critically. After completing the programme, each of the 15 participants have to carry out a dissemination activity on the subject of the programme, in the faculty or community from which they come.

Eligible for the programme are undergraduate, master's and doctoral students who meet the following cumulative conditions: they have Romanian citizenship, they are at least 20 years old and at most 27 years at the time of the beginning of the programme (August 27), they are currently undergraduate, master's or doctoral students in rural or urban areas , in the country or abroad, in any study profile, they have at least intermediate knowledge of the English language, demonstrate interest in the subject of the programme, are willing to organise at least one dissemination activity at the end - article, interview, local conference, etc.

Complete information is available on the website romania.americancouncils.org. AGERPRES