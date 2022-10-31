 
     
Romanians can buy Tezaur government bonds at interest rates of up to 9.15%

Romanians can invest, starting Tuesday, November 1, in Tezaur / Treasury government bonds, with maturities of 1 and 2 years and annual interest rates of 8.70% and 9.15% respectively, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday.

The government securities, which have a nominal value of 1 leu and are in dematerialized form, can be bought online between November 1 and 24, 2022, only by natural persons who are registered in the SPV (virtual private space).

The interest is annual, payable at the terms specified in the issue prospectus. Also, government securities issued under the Tezaur Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor can make one or more subscriptions within an issue. Investors have the possibility to cancel subscriptions already made only during the subscription period, by submitting a request.

The Ministry of Finance mentions that natural persons who have reached the age of 18 on the date of subscription are eligible. The income obtained from investing in the savings offer launched by the Ministry of Finance is non-taxable.

The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, as a result of the issue of state securities, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.

