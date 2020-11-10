Romanians must present a negative COVID test upon entering Norway and quarantine for 10 days

Persons arriving from the red area, including Romania, must present upon entering the territory of the Kingdom of Norway a negative PCR-type test or antigen test for infection with the SARS-CoV-2 infection, done a maximum of 72 hours prior to arrival, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The document that attests the negative result must be rendered in English, French, German, Norwegian, Swedish or Danish.

The lack of a negative test may result in entry being refused on Norwegian territory, MAE mentions.

Additionally to the obligation to present upon entry to the Kingdom of Norway a negative PCR-type test or antigen test for infection with SARS-CoV-2, done 72 hours prior to arrival, all persons coming from red areas are obligated to spend ten days in quarantine.

In case the persons do not have a location ensured to quarantine (residence in the Kingdom of Norway or a space made available by the employer/client for which they conduct an activity in this state), they will quarantine in a hotel unit designated for this purpose. The Norwegian authorities have informed that the obligation to quarantine in a hotel unit is to be applied also to family members of Norwegian citizens that arrive to this state to visit.

MAE reiterates the recommendation addressed to Romanian citizens to inform themselves thoroughly prior to traveling abroad and to respect strictly the measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Romanian citizens that they can request consular assistance at the phone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Oslo - +47 22 561237, +47 22 446951, +47 22 556832 and +47 22 558227, calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad and answered by Call Center operators around the clock.

Furthermore, Romanian citizens that are faced with a difficult or special situation that is urgent, have at their disposal the emergency phone number of the diplomatic mission 47 99 153137.

MAE recommends consulting the internet pages www.mae.ro/node/51923, oslo.mae.ro and www.mae.ro.