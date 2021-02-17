 
     
Romanians pull out first win in men's water polo Olympic qualifier

Romania's men's water polo national team secured today its first victory in the Olympic qualification tournament in Rotterdam, defeating Germany 12-7 (1-1, 5-5, 4-1, 3-1) in Group B.

After two tied quarters, Team Romania managed to break away in the end of the third quarter, with two goals in the last two minutes, and went on to reinforce its lead in the final quarter.

Before Wednesday's matches Croatia - Russia and the Netherlands - France, the group ranking is as follows: 1. Croatia 6 points, 2. Russia 5 points, 3. Netherlands 4 points, 4. Romania 3 points, 5. France 2 points, 6. Germany 0 points.

The Romanian team led by coach Athanasios Kechagias will face France on Thursday (18:30) in a decisive match for the progress to the quarterfinals.

