Romanians traveling to Bulgaria in December will need an European digital COVID certificate

Romanians entering the territory of Bulgaria in December can only do so if, in addition to their travel documents, they will present a European COVID digital certificate and will be selectively subjected to rapid border testing, according to a series of new provisions that maintain Romania in the red zone of COVID-19 for the neighbouring state, agerpres reports.

"As of December 1, the Romanian citizens arriving from Romania will only be able to enter the territory of Bulgaria if they present, besides their usual travel documents, one of the following COVID-19 documents, respectively an EU digital certificate proving vaccination against COVID- 19, an EU digital certificate proving that the person in question was cured after being infected with COVID-19 or an EU digital certificate that shows the respective person took a PCR test and had a negative result for COVID-19, which test must be performed no later than 72 hours before arrival in Bulgaria. The new order also stipulates that people arriving in the Republic of Bulgaria from states in the red or orange zones will be selectively subjected to rapid antigen testing at the border," it is shown in a press release issued by the Giurgiu Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police on Friday.

The new provisions will come into force on December 1, 2021, and they will mean that the neighbouring state maintains Romania remains in the red zone.