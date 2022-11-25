 
     
Romania's 10-month budget deficit widens to 3.37 pct of GDP

Guvernul Romaniei
executie bugetara

Romania's consolidated budget deficit increased to 3.37 percent of GDP over January - October, from 3.04 percent of GDP at the end of September, the Finance Ministry informs on Friday.

The ten-month budget deficit is 0.68 percentage points down compared to the same period of 2021, when it stood at 4.06 percent of GDP, the cited source states.

"The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first ten months of 2022 ended with a deficit of 47.12 billion RON, down from a 47.98 billion RON deficit recorded in the same period of 2021. Expressed as GDP percentage, the January - October budget was 0.68 percentage points down compared to the same period of 2021, from 4.06 percent of GDP to 3.37 percent of GDP," the Finance Ministry reports.

The deficit target for this year is 5.8 percent of GDP. AGERPRES

