Romania's adult vaccination rate at 50.43 pct

Romania's adult vaccination rate is 50.43 percent, head of Romania's vaccine rollout program, military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita declared on Thursday.

"The adult vaccination rate has topped 50 percent, it is now 50.43 percent. As for the vaccination rate in the eligible population aged over 5, it is about 45 percent. The vaccination rate in the eligible population has dropped from 47 to 45 percent following the introduction of the [5-11] age category. (...) As for the vaccination rate in the total population of Romania, it is approximately 42 percent," said the military doctor.

According to him, 5,358 children between the ages of 5 and 11 had received the first dose of vaccine as of February 2, Agerpres.ro informs.

"There are currently 337 vaccination offices offering the shot to children ages 5 to 11. As of February 2, 5,358 children in this age category had received the first dose. There are about 1,200,000 children eligible for vaccination in Romania," said the head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee.