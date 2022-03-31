Romania's ambassador to Moldova decorated with National Army's 'For Cooperation' medal

Romania's outgoing ambassador in Chisinau Daniel Ionita was decorated by the Republic of Moldova's Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii with the 'For Cooperation' medal of the National Army in sign of gratitude and appreciation for his contribution to the development of cooperation between the Embassy of Romania and the Moldovan Defense Ministry, Radio Chisinau informed on Thursday.

Also present at the ceremony were Romanian Defense attaché, Colonel Cristi Ladaniuc, and his deputy, Captain Alexandru Panturu, the Republic of Moldova's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Anatolie Nosatii thanked the Romanian diplomat for the receptiveness shown and the assistance provided to the defense institution throughout his activity in the Republic of Moldova and stressed that Romania is and remains a valuable neighbor and strategic partner for Chisinau, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Moldovan Minister remarked that the support received from the Romanian colleagues has had a powerful positive impact over the years, especially on strengthening efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as in the development of the defense sector.

In this regard, Nosatii referred to the efforts to promote the strategic dialogue within the Moldovan-Romanian Joint Commission, the assistance provided for the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of the projects related to the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and the Defense Capacity Building Initiative.

At the same time, the Moldovan Minister thanked the Romanian government for the assistance provided in the field of military education and the training of the Moldovan troops in various national and international exercises.

In his turn, Daniel Ionita said that the Romanian state will continue to assist the Republic of Moldova's Defense Ministry with projects and programs aimed at transforming the National Army into a modern institution, in accordance with international standards.