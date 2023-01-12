Romania's ambassador to South Africa Sitaru accredited in Mozambique

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday a decree accrediting Monica-Cecilia Sitaru, ambassador of Romania to South Africa, Botswana, the Comoros, Seychelles, Madagascar and Mauritius, as also ambassador to Mozambique residing in Pretoria.

He also signed decrees on retirement of judges.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis released from office Mariana-Cristina Tapliuc - prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office with the Iasi Courthouse, currently the first deputy prosecutor at the same office, and Irina-Ioana Kuglay - prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation.