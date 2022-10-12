Romania's annual inflation rate rises to 15.88pct in September 2022

Romania's annual inflation rate increased to 15.88pct in September 2022, from 15.32pct in August, as food prices surged by 19.12pct, non-food prices by 16.61pct, and services by 8pct, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Consumer prices in September 2022 compared to the previous month increased by 1.3pct, whereas the inflation rate since the beginning of the year (September 2022 compared to December 2021) stands at 13.1pct.

The average rate of change in consumer prices in the past 12 months (October 2021 - September 2022) compared to the previous 12 months (October 2020 - September 2021) is 11.8pct.

According to the INS data, the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) - the indicator to determine inflation at the level of the EU member states - in September 2022 compared to August 2022 stands at 100.93pct.

"The annual inflation rate in September 2022 compared to September 2021, calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) is 13.4pct. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the past 12 months (October 2021 - September 2022) as against the previous 12 months (October 2020 - September 2021) as against HICP is 10.2pct," the INS release mentions.