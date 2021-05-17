Romania's Chief of the Defence Petrescu to attend NATO MC, EU NATO chiefs of defence meetings

Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu will participate, May 17 -19, in the meetings of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee (NATO MC) and the European Union Military Committee (EU MC), organised in Brussels in the format of the chiefs of defence to discuss perspectives on NATO 2030, agerpres reports.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN) says in a press statement that the NATO MC meeting on May 18 will address perspectives on NATO 2030, current operational commitments and planning of operations and missions, focusing efforts on boosting the implementation of insurance measures, as well as current security environment challenges.

Featuring on the agenda of the EU MC meeting on May 19 are defence guidelines in the process of implementing the Strategic Compass, progress with EU security and defence, including the contribution of member countries to the force structure and the continuation of missions under the EU mandate.This year, the meeting coincides with the 20th anniversary of EU MC.The North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military Committee is NATO's highest military authority. In one year, meetings of the chiefs of defence are usually held twice at NATO Headquarters in Brussels and once in a NATO member country.The European Union Military Committee is the highest forum of the Council of the European Union in the field of the Common Defence and Security Policy and is made up of the chiefs of defence of the member states. Military leaders harmonise their national positions and offer courses of action in the area of common European security.