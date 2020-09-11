Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 1,391, crosses 100,000 threshold, death toll hits 4,100

As many as 1,391 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, as many as 101,075 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 41,010 people were declared cured and 12,568 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.

According to GCS, 2,041,921 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 26,149 were performed in the last 24 hours: 14,415 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 11,734 upon request.

Another 35 COVID-19 patients - 25 men and 10 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 4,100.

Four deaths were recorded in the 50-59 years age category, 6 - in the 60-69 years age range, 12 - in the 70-79 years age category and 13 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, of the 35 deaths, 34 were reported in patients who had a medical history, whilst for one deceased the GCS has no medical history reported yet.

A number of 7,125 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Friday and 478 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 10,772 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,754 in institutional isolation.

Also, 33,129 people are in quarantine at home, and 12 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 651 COVID-19 fines amounting to 172,100 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 stays unchanged at 6,599, with the death toll of Romanian nationals abroad also stagnant at 126.

As many as 534 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest (140) and the counties of Suceava (75), Prahova (74), Iasi (62), Bacau (61) and Vaslui (60) and are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting.

Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 13,027 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,737, Arges - 5,248, Brasov - 5,056 and Prahova - 4,813.