Romania's Court of Accounts signs consultancy agreement with World Bank

Romania's Court of Accounts (CCR) and the World Bank have signed this week an Agreement for Reimbursed Consultancy Services, for 34 months, according to a press release of the CCR on Friday sent to AGERPRES.

The activities to be carried out with the World Bank's support are part of the CCR-SAI [Supreme Audit Institution - editor's note] project for the citizens - SIPOCA 744, financed through the Operational Programme Administrative Capacity, implemented starting with September 2019.Through this project, the Court of Accounts wants to strengthen its institutional capacity in carrying out public external audit missions, according to the international standards in this field and the expectations of the society.At the signing event, the head of this institution, Mihai Busuioc, underscored the importance of this project, by which the Court of Accounts is taking a new step in getting closer to the citizens, becoming thus a "SAI for the citizens.""The agreement signed with the World Bank, as expertise supplier, represents a new step taken by my colleagues in accomplishing a desideratum of my tenure, that of modernizing and developing the Court of Accounts of Romania. By this EU-funded project, SIPOCA 744, we want to build the European dimension of the Supreme Audit Institution in Romania, by continuing the modernisation, upgrading and refining of the audit missions we've made in the recent years. Regardless if we speak of a functional analysis and an institutional strategy project in the medium-term or about the upgrading of the audit standards and the continuous training of the specialized personnel, I am certain that our partner, the World Bank, will provide us with the highest quality services and expertise," said Busuioc, quoted in the release.In her turn, Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank's country manager for Romania and Hungary, showed that Romania is a country that achieved a remarkable development since the moment of its accession to the European Union.The Supreme Audit Institution in Romania wants this project to respond to all the emerging challenges of the contemporary society always changing and to redefine, through professionalism and transparency, the image of the society, and thus to become a development engine and a balance factor to bring added value to the life of citizens it serves.